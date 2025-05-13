Massive trip cancellations to Turkey and Azerbaijan after Indians asked to prove patriotism

NEW DELHI: A concerted online campaign recently to boycott travel from India to Turkey and Azerbaijan in light of their open support to Pakistan during the ongoing confrontation has had its desired impact.
Thousands across the country have cancelled their travel plans to these two countries while ticket booking platforms and travel operators have stopped bookings to these countries.
IndiGo airlines too has come under fire for continuing its codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines.
These three hashtags were trending in India since Monday (May 11) - #BoycottTurkey, #BoycottAzerbaijan and #BoycottTurkeyAzerjbaijan.
Many on X also gave recommendations to travel to beautiful Greece or Armenia instead. Multiple people responded with comments about tickets cancelled by them or their friends or relatives as a patriotic gesture.
A family from Mumbai cancelled their vacation to Turkey after watching news about that nation's support for Pakistan.
A person privy to the family's changed plan said, "During a dinner table conversation, their 10-year-old son asked his parents why they were going to Turkey when they were joining hands with India's enemy. The child's comment shocked them. They then discussed the issue and decided to drop their travel plans. They are now looking at other options."
Turkey welcomes Indian travellers
The boycott of Turkey persisted despite the Department of Tourism, Ankara, putting out this statement on social media stating that Indian travellers are welcomed and treated with the utmost respect across Turkiye.
"The vast majority of the local population is unaware of the conflict taking place between India and Pakistan, and it has no bearing on daily life or the tourism environment here," it said in a statement. This invited many nasty comments.
Chairperson of Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council Jyoti Mahal told The New Indian Express, "The tourism industry itself is opposed to travel to these two countries. The tour operators too do not want to operate services to them."
Stating that she was getting reports of cancellations to these cities, she added, "I was alerted about a group of nearly 800 people from Gujarat cancelling their trips to the cities today. The figure may be exaggerated but a significant number from the state who travel around this time have definitely cancelled their journeys."
Record number of Indian tourists to Azerbaijan last year
The impact will be massive on Azerbaijan, located on the shores of the Caspian Sea, a favourite spot among Indians of late. According to the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, the number of arrivals from India in 2024 touched 2,43,589 - a 108% increase compared to 1,17,302 in 2023. The number of tourists were just 4,853 in 2014, marking a huge surge in the last decade.
"The average Indian spent 2,208 AZN Manat (roughly Rs 1.1 lakh) in 2024," it said.
Presently, major travel booking platforms have suspended bookings to both the nations. Ixigo announced on May 9 that due to its love for the nation, it was stopping bookings to three countries.
"In solidarity with our nation, Ixigo is suspending flight and hotel bookings for Turkey, Azerbaijan, and China. Because when it comes to Bharat, we don't think twice. Jai Hind."
A day earlier, EaseMyTrip, put out this Travel Advisory calling upon the public to visit two of these nations only if absolutely necessary.
"Following the Pahalgam attack and escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, travellers are urged to stay aware. As Turkey and Azerbaijan have shown support for Pakistan, we strongly recommend visiting only if absolutely necessary. Stay informed. Travel responsibly."
Indigo partnership
Former Director General of Border Security Force, Prakash Singh posted this message drawing the attention of PMO office and the Ministry of Civil Aviation: "India must re-define its relations with Turkey. Any agreement on route-sharing between any Indian airlines and Turkish airlines must be terminated."
IndiGo connects flyers from multiple Indian cities to international cities via Turkish Airlines. Indigo is yet to respond to a query regarding its partnership.