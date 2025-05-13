Massive trip cancellations to Turkey and Azerbaijan after Indians asked to prove patriotism

NEW DELHI: A concerted online campaign recently to boycott travel from India to Turkey and Azerbaijan in light of their open support to Pakistan during the ongoing confrontation has had its desired impact.

Thousands across the country have cancelled their travel plans to these two countries while ticket booking platforms and travel operators have stopped bookings to these countries.

IndiGo airlines too has come under fire for continuing its codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines.

These three hashtags were trending in India since Monday (May 11) - #BoycottTurkey, #BoycottAzerbaijan and #BoycottTurkeyAzerjbaijan.

Many on X also gave recommendations to travel to beautiful Greece or Armenia instead. Multiple people responded with comments about tickets cancelled by them or their friends or relatives as a patriotic gesture.

A family from Mumbai cancelled their vacation to Turkey after watching news about that nation's support for Pakistan.

A person privy to the family's changed plan said, "During a dinner table conversation, their 10-year-old son asked his parents why they were going to Turkey when they were joining hands with India's enemy. The child's comment shocked them. They then discussed the issue and decided to drop their travel plans. They are now looking at other options."