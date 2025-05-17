Indian tourist jailed in Singapore for molesting child, misusing her Instagram account

SINGAPORE: An Indian tourist has been jailed for three months in Singapore for molesting a 12-year-old girl at a swimming complex and sending her inappropriate messages on Instagram after accessing her account without consent.

Pramender, 25, who goes by only one name and was a tourist in the country, pleaded guilty on Friday to one charge of attempting to procure the commission of an indecent act by a child and one charge of molesting a child under 14, according to a Channel News Asia (CNA) report.

A third charge of trespassing was taken into account during his sentencing.

Pramender was accused of following the victim to the toilet at the Jalan Besar swimming complex, where she was with her family on 31 March, the CNA report said on Friday.