J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hikes ex gratia relief for victims of Pakistan shelling

SRINAGAR: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has increased ex-gratia relief under Security Related Expenditure (SRE) amid demand to increase compensation to those affected by the Pakistani shelling in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir after “Operation Sindoor”.

The ex-gratia relief was increased in respect of death, disability, injury of civilians and government employees due to violence or any other form of civil commotion.

“This enhancement is over and above the Central Scheme for Assistance to civilian victims of terrorist violence under which Rs 5 lakhs are paid for death and permanent disability,” an official spokesman said.

In case of the death of a civilian, the ex gratia has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh, which is a two-and-a-half-fold increase (250% enhancement).

In case of permanent disability due to violence or civil commotion, the ex gratia has been enhanced from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh.

In case of the death of ex-servicemen (police), the ex-gratia has been increased by 200%, from the existing Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh. In case of permanent disability for ex-police personnel, ex gratia has been increased from Rs 75,000 to Rs. 1.5 lakh.

At present, in case of the death of a magistrate on duty, the existing ex gratia is Rs 2 lakh. This has been enhanced to Rs 5 Lakh by the Lieutenant Governor. In case of permanent disability of a Magistrate while on duty, the ex gratia would be Rs 1.5 Lakh.

Under the SRE scheme, the Lieutenant Governor has also approved the ex gratia for village defence guards.

In case of death of VDGs, the ex gratia has been enhanced from Rs 1 lakh to Rs. 2.5 lakh and in case of permanent disability, the ex gratia would be Rs 1.5 lakh.