Jobless teachers protest outside Bengal Education Department headquarters reach third day

Several protesters claimed that many members of the forum continued a sit-in outside the Bikash Bhavan throughout the night.

"We have urged thousands of teachers, civil society members and others to assemble outside the Bikash Bhavan at 3 pm on Friday to intensify our protest. We demand immediate talks with the chief minister," said Chinmoy Mondal, a forum leader and protesting teacher.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday met the jobless teachers at their protest venue to extend support to them, while asserting that the party will not allow the assembly session scheduled next month to continue if there is no discussion on the issue.

Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition, said he and other leaders of the party will extend all support to the eligible teachers in their battle.

"Our state president Sukanta Majumdar, will also turn up at your protest site in a day or two. I will stay with you for the entire night one day. We will not allow the assembly session slated to be held in June if the ruling party attempts to scuttle our bid to raise your issue in the House. You lost your jobs for no fault of your part. You paid the price for the huge corruption by this state government," Adhikari said.