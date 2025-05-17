Khurshid comes to PC defence amid row over INDIA future

NEW DELHI/PATNA : After Congress leader P Chidambaram’s comments on “the bleak future of Opposition INDIA bloc” sparked a political row on Friday, senior party leader Salman Khurshid said that the former Union Minister’s remarks shouldn’t be taken out of context and one has to look at his basic approach and sentiment.
Chidambaram made the remarks during the launch of “Contesting democratic deficit: An inside story of the 2024 elections,” by Congress leader Salman Khurshid and Mritunjay Singh Yadav. Speaking to this paper, Khurshid said that Chidambaram is a valuable colleague and a deep thinking person. “So I don’t think that we should take something out of context about what he has said and look at his basic approach and sentiment. I think that’s important,” he said.
On the future of the INDIA bloc, he said that parties have to work carefully and slowly build upon it.
“We have the experience of the past few months. Now what we need to do is to use that experience to build upon the future. But an alliance is not easy. It takes a lot of effort, and we all need to put in that effort and be willing to make the sacrifices that are necessary,” he said.
In his book, Khurshid also writes that the alliance partners must find ways to work together even in the state elections.
Meanwhile, in Bihar, Congress MP Tariq Anwar too asserted that the veteran leader’s statement on the “staying power of the INDIA bloc and about BJP’s formidable machinery” should not be taken as his criticism, but as his advice to the opposition alliance for self-introspection.
Anwar said that he had full faith in the grand alliance, a part of INDIA bloc, adding that that the opposition alliance was fully united, active and also with the people.
Take Khurshid’s words as advice for Oppn: Anwar
