Laws after legislative play and guv assent

NEW DELHI: Around half of the laws passed across Indian states in the past year focused on three key areas: education, finance, and local governance, an analysis by PRS Legislative Research showed.

Among the more notable laws was the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code, making it the first state to enact such legislation. West Bengal passed the Aparajita Act, introducing stricter penalties for rape. Several states brought in laws to curb cheating and unfair practices in public examinations, reflecting growing concern over exam integrity.

In the education sector, Haryana enacted a law to regulate private coaching institutes, while Madhya Pradesh introduced legislation to control private school fees. Maharashtra passed a law granting 10% reservation for Marathas in education and government jobs. Tamil Nadu took a significant welfare step by mandating SC/ST spending in proportion to their population share.