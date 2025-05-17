Modi government 'buckled under US pressure' at IMF meeting on Pakistan loans: Congress

NEW DELHI: A day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged the IMF to rethink its assistance to Pakistan, the Congress on Saturday alleged that the Modi government had "simply buckled under US pressure" at the IMF Executive Board meeting when the loans to that country were deliberated upon.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Singh is now criticising the IMF for approving loans to Pakistan on May 9, 2025, "but on April 29th itself - before the Modi government woke up - the Congress had said that the IMF Executive Board was meeting on May 9th to consider this issue and that India should oppose it forcefully."

"As it turns out India only abstained on May 9th. Later, the Modi government's drumbeaters, cheerleaders and apologists argued that this was the only option available to India. This is a lie," Ramesh said.

There is indeed a provision to vote No in the Executive Board, he said.

Russia had voted No on a loan proposal to Ukraine in September 2016 and India herself had voted No on September 11, 2005, on the issue of the expulsion of Zimbabwe, the Congress leader said.