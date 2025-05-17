My judicial philosophy is deeply influenced by Dr Ambedkar's constitutional ideals, father's activism: CJI Gavai

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bushan Ramkrishna Gavai on Saturday pointed out that his judicial philosophy was deeply influenced by Dr. Ambedkar's constitutional ideals and his father's activism.

In a felicitation accorded by the Bar Council of India (BCI), the CJI said he is happy to abide by his father's advice by accepting the judgeship.

He recalled his father's words who had said, "if you continue as a lawyer, you may earn lots and lots of money, but if you become a judge of a constitutional court, you can carry forward the legacy of Dr. Ambedkar's idea, of social and economic justice, in discharging your duty."

Gavai said that today he is happy that he had decided to abide by his father's words.

Other than that, Gavai underscored the need for greater diversity in judicial appointments as he urged the High Courts to recommend more women, SC, ST, and OBC candidates.

On one of the biggest challenges facing the judiciary, case backlog, the CJI called for a collaborative effort between the judiciary and the executive to fill vacancies swiftly.

"I would request the learned Solicitor to convey our request to the executive that, by a cooperative rule cooperative approach, we must ensure to minimize the vacancies as much as, as strictly as we can so that to some extent the issue of pendency would be resolved” the CJI was quoted as saying by the Live Law.

Gavai also said that he is shy of giving media interviews.

According to him, judges must consider the real-world context, not just the black-and-white letter of the law. He avoids interviews to steer clear of making public promises that could later invite criticism if unfulfilled.