NEET-UG 2025: Madras HC temporarily stays declaration of results

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has temporarily stayed the declaration of NEET-UG 2025 results after thirteen students petitioned for a re-examination, citing severe disruptions during the test at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya CRPF School in Avadi on May 4.

Justice V Lakshminarayanan passed the interim order on Friday and directed the National Testing Agency (NTA), the National Medical Commission (NMC), and other respondents to file their replies by June 2. The matter was adjourned for further hearing.

The petitioners, represented by advocate T Saikrishnan, said a power outage due to gusty winds and heavy rain affected the centre from around 3 pm to 4.15 pm. With no power backup or generator, candidates were forced to continue the exam in poor lighting. Rainwater also entered the hall, and many had to be relocated mid-exam.

A total of 464 students appeared at the centre. The petition stated that the affected candidates were not given any extra time, and several of them could not complete the paper, leaving them at a serious disadvantage compared to others across the country.

The students had emailed a representation to the NTA on the day of the exam requesting a re-test, but have received no response so far. The plea argued that the disruption caused heat exhaustion, mental distress, and grossly unequal conditions

The plea argued that a national-level examination like NEET must ensure a level playing field, and the disruption infringed the students' fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Constitution. It further stated that the failure of the authorities to ensure adequate infrastructure and anticipate weather-related disruptions during a critical exam had compromised fairness.

“Even a marginal disadvantage can cause significant and irreversible damage to a student’s ranking and future prospects. The candidates at the centre were deprived of equal opportunity and a fair environment in clear violation of Articles 14 and 21,” the petition read.

NEET-UG results are expected by mid-June. Last year, the results were declared on June 4.