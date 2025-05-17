Operation GHOST SIM: Assam police bust fake SIM card racket with links to Pakistan; seven held

GUWAHATI: Assam Police busted a fake SIM card racket with links to Pakistan and arrested seven persons – three from Rajasthan, two from Assam and one each from Telangana and Delhi.

During the investigation, the police found that WhatsApp accounts were created by using fraudulent SIM cards with OTPs for activation routed to Pakistan. The SIM cards were used for cybercrimes and anti-India activities.

Tipped off by military intelligence about a racket involving fake SIM cards operating with bases in Assam, Rajasthan and Telangana, Assam Police registered a case with the Special Task Force and launched an operation codenamed “Operation GHOST SIM.”

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Assam’s Director General of Police, Harmeet Singh said a simultaneous operation was planned in two districts of Assam, one district of Telangana, and two districts of Rajasthan. He said a team was sent to Rajasthan and Telangana while dedicated action teams were formed for Assam’s Dhubri and Morigaon districts.