‘Operation Sindoor’ reflects PM’s firm political will against terror, says Shah

NEW DELHI: Inaugurating a new Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) at the North Block on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said ‘Operation Sindoor’ is a testament to India’s strong political will, accurate intelligence of our agencies and the impeccable combat capability of the three Armed Forces.

“Operation Sindoor is a unique symbol of Prime Minister Modi’s resolute political will, precise intelligence of our agencies and the unmatched strike capability of our three Armed Forces,” Shah said at North Block.

The MAC, under the Intelligence Bureau, was established in the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks with an aim to share timely inputs among various stakeholders involved in law enforcement.

“The new MAC will synergise the efforts of the agencies and provide a seamless and integrated platform to deal with the complex and interconnected challenges of national security,” Shah said, adding, the new network will strengthen the country’s efforts in dealing with serious threats like “terrorism, extremism, organised crimes and cyber attacks”.