‘Operation Sindoor’ reflects PM’s firm political will against terror, says Shah

NEW DELHI: Inaugurating a new Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) at the North Block on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said ‘Operation Sindoor’ is a testament to India’s strong political will, accurate intelligence of our agencies and the impeccable combat capability of the three Armed Forces.
“Operation Sindoor is a unique symbol of Prime Minister Modi’s resolute political will, precise intelligence of our agencies and the unmatched strike capability of our three Armed Forces,” Shah said at North Block.
The MAC, under the Intelligence Bureau, was established in the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks with an aim to share timely inputs among various stakeholders involved in law enforcement.
“The new MAC will synergise the efforts of the agencies and provide a seamless and integrated platform to deal with the complex and interconnected challenges of national security,” Shah said, adding, the new network will strengthen the country’s efforts in dealing with serious threats like “terrorism, extremism, organised crimes and cyber attacks”.
Speaking about the recent large-scale anti-Maoist operations conducted by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in Karregattalu Hills at the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, the Union Home Minister said the crackdown demonstrated the excellent coordination between the security forces.
He asserted that a similar coordinated strike was also observed during ‘Operation Sindoor’, which showcases the true capabilities of Indian intelligence agencies and the Armed Forces.
Additionally, congratulating the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for successfully scaling Mt Makalu (8,485 m), the world’s fifth highest peak, on April 19, Amit Shah in a post on X said, “Braving extreme weather conditions, the ITBP personnel unfurled the Tiranga at the peak of the mountain and carried out a cleanliness drive inspired by the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan and removed 150 kg garbage.”