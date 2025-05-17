Pilot averts disaster as AIIMS heli ambulance makes emergency landing in Kedarnath

RUDRAPRAYAG: A 'Sanjeevani' heli ambulance operated by AIIMS, Rishikesh, made an emergency landing in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath on Saturday after developing a technical snag, an official said.

Two doctors and the pilot on board the helicopter are safe, District Tourism Development Officer Rahul Chaubey said.

The Sanjeevani heli ambulance had gone to Kedarnath to rescue a pilgrim suffering from respiratory distress when it developed a technical snag in its tail rotor, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing, said Chaubey, who is also the nodal officer for the Heli Service.

“The heli ambulance’s tail rotor broke when it was making an emergency landing on a flat surface close to the helipad,” he said.