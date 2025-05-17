Talking of Turkey ‘roast’ & Greek salad in the time of conflict

In the weeks following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives, India’s retaliation has had not just military and diplomatic ramifications, but also an unexpected consequence in the travel industry.

Angered by the backing that Turkey and Azerbaijan gave to Pakistan, a growing number of Indian travellers are now boycotting these two countries. Further, when news arrived that Turkish drones were used against India, many questioned whether this was indeed ‘repayment’ for India’s Operation Dost mission to assist Turkey after it was rocked by a massive earthquake in 2023.

While travel shifts influenced by politics are not uncommon, the speed and scale of this response were unexpected.

This reaction is, no doubt, inflamed by conversations on social media — from keyboard warriors to war veterans. Even some corporate bigwigs have joined the ‘boycott’ chorus.