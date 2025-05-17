Talking of Turkey ‘roast’ & Greek salad in the time of conflict

In the weeks following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives, India’s retaliation has had not just military and diplomatic ramifications, but also an unexpected consequence in the travel industry.
Angered by the backing that Turkey and Azerbaijan gave to Pakistan, a growing number of Indian travellers are now boycotting these two countries. Further, when news arrived that Turkish drones were used against India, many questioned whether this was indeed ‘repayment’ for India’s Operation Dost mission to assist Turkey after it was rocked by a massive earthquake in 2023.
While travel shifts influenced by politics are not uncommon, the speed and scale of this response were unexpected.
This reaction is, no doubt, inflamed by conversations on social media — from keyboard warriors to war veterans. Even some corporate bigwigs have joined the ‘boycott’ chorus.
One post that is making the rounds is by RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka. “Indians gave over Rs4,000 crore last year to Turkey and Azerbaijan through tourism… Today, both stand with Pakistan... Plenty of beautiful places in India and the world. Please skip these two places,” he wrote on social media.
While the numbers may invite some scrutiny, the sentiment certainly does not.
Several leading travel facilitators too echo the sentiment. Ixigo, for example, announced that it was suspending flight and hotel bookings for Turkey, Azerbaijan, and China. “Because when it comes to Bharat, we don’t think twice. Jai Hind,” the travel booking company wrote on social media.
This was followed by Ixigo CEO Aloke Bajpai’s post: “Enough is Enough! Blood and Bookings won’t flow together.”
Travel platform MakeMyTrip stated that Indian travellers have “expressed strong sentiments over the past one week, with bookings for Azerbaijan and Turkey decreasing by 60%, while cancellations have surged by 250% during this period”.
“In solidarity with our nation, and out of deep respect for our armed forces, we strongly support this sentiment and advise all against all non-essential travel to Azerbaijan and Turkey,” a company spokesperson told TNIE.
Days prior, they had “discontinued all promotions and offers on our platform to discourage tourism to these two destinations.”
EaseMyTrip, another travel booking platform, too had put out a travel advisory. It read, “As Turkey and Azerbaijan have shown support for Pakistan, we strongly recommend visiting only if absolutely necessary.”
Rikant Pittie, the company’s CEO, noted that there was “a 22% rise in cancellations for Turkey and Azerbaijan, 30%”.
The Indian arm of global travel company Cox & Kings said that “in light of the current national sentiments”, it was “putting a temporary hold on all new travel to Azerbaijan, Turkey”.
Flipkart-owned Cleartrip also issued a statement that read, “In solidarity with India’s national interest and sovereignty, it is suspending all flight, hotel and holiday package bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan.”
Notably, the Travel Agents Association of India and the Travel Agents’ Federation of India, too, have halted promotions for Turkey and Azerbaijan.
The impact
What would it mean for the two countries?
Turkey welcomed 3,30,985 Indian travellers last year — up from 1,19,503 in 2014. This year, however, the number is likely to see a drastic fall, threatening the businesses of hotels, tour operators, and airlines.
For Azerbaijan, it is a major blow. As per its Tourism Board, 2,43,589 Indian travellers visited the country in 2024 — up from a mere 4,853 in 2014. Compared with 2023 (1,17,302), this was a 108 per cent increase.
This year, too, a similar, if not bigger, spike was expected. The recent shift in travel trends is going to significantly impact that number.
Rise of alternatives
Amid all this clamour, several countries emerged as alternative travel destinations. But now, the holidayer’s checklist included the questions: ‘Is the place safe?’ ‘Is it in alignment with India?’
EaseMyTrip’s Rikant told TNIE travellers were now preferring safer alternatives like Georgia, Serbia, Greece, Thailand, and Vietnam. Hari Ganapathy, co-founder of Pickyourtrail, concurred, stating, “We recommend Greece and Morocco, which offer comparable cultural and experiential richness.”
He added that Southeast Asian destinations, including Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, and Bali, too, were now preferred, “particularly given their favourable safety rankings — a factor that has become increasingly important to today’s travellers.”
Yet, amidst all that noise, two suggestions have started to gain currency. “India shifts travel focus to Armenia and Greece,” screams a travel trend analysis headline. “India’s strategic travel shift: Embracing Armenia and Greece amid boycott of Turkey and Azerbaijan,” goes another one.
Armenia’s visa-free access for Indian citizens, cultural richness, and spiritual depth make it especially appealing to those seeking meaningful, value-driven alternatives to Baku (Azerbaijan) or the Caspian belt.
Meanwhile, Greece is leveraging both sentiment and strategy. Its Mediterranean beaches and ancient ruins have already made it a favourite among Indian honeymooners. But now, the Hellenic Tourism Board has ramped up outreach efforts in India.
In a widely viewed campaign, a Greek food blogger invited Indians with the message: “Try our dolmades, we’ll try your dosas.”
The line went viral, drawing thousands of supportive replies and reshares pledges to “swap Istanbul [Turkey] for Santorini.”
Travel operators are also drumming up interest, tailoring their summer packages to weave in Greek islands like Mykonos and Crete, and Armenia’s Lake Sevan, Geghard monastery, and Yerevan’s vibrant cafes.
A political expression?
This redirection in Indian tourism reflects an evolution in how travellers engage with the world. Where once destinations were chosen for affordability, aesthetics or Instagrammability, now they carry weighty symbolism. Travel, it seems, has become a form of political expression.
What’s on offer?
Well, in Greece, there’s Santorini, famous for its whitewashed buildings, caldera views, and spectacular sunsets over the Aegean Sea.
Athens, of course, needs no introduction. The historic capital city is home to the Acropolis, the Parthenon, and vibrant markets.
Mykonos is a chic island known for its beaches, party scene, and charming alleys with bougainvillaea-lined cafes.
Crete, Greece’s largest island, offers diverse landscapes, ancient Minoan ruins, and beautiful coastal towns.
And last but not least, there’s Meteora, renowned for its monasteries perched atop giant rock pillars, offering a blend of spirituality and nature.
In Armenia, there’s Yerevan, the capital, that boasts Soviet-era charm, museums, cafes, and views of Mount Ararat. Then there’s Lake Sevan, a vast Alpine lake ideal for relaxation, boating and exploring medieval monasteries.
Unesco-listed Geghard is a 14th-century monastery carved partly into a mountain, and rich in medieval Armenian architecture. Garni Temple in Yerevan, too, is worth a detour for its Pagan-era Greco-Roman structure.
Dilijan, a forested town nicknamed ‘Armenian Switzerland’, is also famous for its hiking trails, traditional craft centres, and tranquil atmosphere.
With inputs from: Nidharshana Raju, Paramita Ghosh, Vidya Iyengar, Darshita Jain