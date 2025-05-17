Tamil Nadu, Kerala to receive rainfall; heatwave to persist over northern plains: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts continued heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the South Peninsular region of India for the next 5 to 7 days.

During the next 7 days, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, and Coastal Karnataka will receive fairly widespraed to widespread light to moderate rainfall. The precipitation will be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30–50 kmph.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and Interior Karnataka would receive scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gutsy winds reaching 30-50 kmph.

The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced over some more parts of the south Arabian Sea, the Maldives & Comorin area, South Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of the Andaman Islands and Andaman Sea, some parts of the east-central Bay of Bengal. This advancement marks a continued progression of the monsoon system over key maritime regions as of May 17, 2025.

Heat Wave Alerts (May 17–23, 2025)

Isolated heat wave conditions likely in Jammu & Kashmir and East Uttar Pradesh on May 17 and18.

Heat wave conditions expected from May 17 to 19 in Southwest Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and North Madhya Pradesh.

Hot and humid conditions: Likely to prevail over Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

Warm night conditions expected in isolated pockets of East Madhya Pradesh on May 17 and 18.