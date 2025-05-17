Tharoor to US, Sule to Qatar, Kanimozhi to Russia: 59 MPs being sent abroad to mount global pressure on Pakistan

In a coordinated diplomatic outreach effort, the Government of India on Saturday unveiled the composition of seven multi-party delegations that will visit over a dozen key partner countries to step up international pressure on Pakistan for its continued support to cross-border terrorism. The move comes in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack that triggered widespread condemnation.

Each delegation, led by a senior Member of Parliament, comprises eight to nine representatives from various political parties and includes former diplomats and policy experts. The Ministry of External Affairs said the effort reflects India's "collective resolve against terrorism."

Updating the final list of MPs in the seven delegations, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said, "One Mission, One Message, One Bharat" is reflected in these teams traveling across the globe, reinforcing India’s united stand against terrorism."

Here is the full list:

Group 1 will be led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda and will travel to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Algeria. The delegation includes BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, and Rekha Sharma, along with AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi, nominated MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, and senior politician Ghulam Nabi Azad. Former foreign secretary and ambassador Harsh Vardhan Shringla is also part of this group.

Group 2, under the leadership of BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad, will visit the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the European Union, Italy and Denmark. This delegation features TDP’s Daggubati Purandeswari, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Priyanka Chaturvedi, nominated MP Ghulam Ali Khatana, Congress MP Amar Singh, BJP’s Samik Bhattacharya, and former minister M.J. Akbar, alongside former deputy NSA Pankaj Saran.

Group 3, led by JD(U)’s Sanjay Kumar Jha, is set to travel to Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan and Singapore. The members include BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah and Hemang Joshi, Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan, CPI(M) MP John Brittas and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid. Ambassador Mohan Kumar will accompany the group as an expert.

Group 4, headed by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, will tour the UAE, Liberia, Democratic Republic of Congo and Sierra Leone. The team includes BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg and Manan Kumar Mishra, IUML’s E.T. Mohammed Basheer, BJD’s Dr. Sasmit Patra, and BJP leader S.S. Ahluwalia. Ambassador Sujan Chinoy is part of this delegation.