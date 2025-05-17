UP's Banda records hottest temperature in country at 46.2 degrees Celsius

LUCKNOW: As many as five cities in Uttar Pradesh recorded the maximum temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius or above since Friday. Banda in the Bundelkhand region remained on top in the list of hottest places in the country, with the maximum temperatures soaring to as high as 46.2 degrees Celsius.

After Banda, Ganganagar in Rajasthan was the second hottest at 45.9 degrees Celsius. Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh was a close third at 45.8 degrees Celsius.

In UP, after Banda, Prayagraj (45.4), Kanpur (45.2), Jhansi (45.1) and Varanasi (45) kept the residents struggling with the sweeping heat wave.

However, a dip in the day temperatures was recorded in the state following sporadic showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.

Meanwhile, amid intense heatwave conditions prevailing in the state, UP CM Yogi Adityanath issued directives to the Relief and Health Departments to issue alerts and ensure public safety.

According to senior scientist Mohammad Danish at the state met centre, the main reason behind this heatwave is the strong westerly winds coming from the desert region of Rajasthan. The weather conditions are likely to remain the same till Sunday.

Thereafter, an easterly and westerly trough is expected to bring rain and thunderstorms, providing some relief from the scorching heat in the state. In line with the CM’s instructions, the state Health Department released official guidelines on Saturday to make the public aware of the measures to be taken to prevent heatstroke.

The guidelines included suggestions for avoiding exposure to extreme heat, staying hydrated, and recognising early symptoms of heat-related illnesses.

Additionally, posters and pamphlets are being circulated across the state to educate people on safety precautions. Partha Sarathi Sen Sharma, Principal Secretary of the Department of Medical, Health, and Family Welfare, said that the officials were instructed to issue necessary guidelines to protect people from the extreme conditions.

The guidelines talk about covering the body properly and opting for light-coloured, breathable clothing while stepping out of the house. Everyone is advised to carry an umbrella or wear sunglasses as protection against the blazing sun.

"Keep oneself hydrated with plenty of fluids like lemon water, shikanji, or coconut water throughout the day." Moreover, the guidelines also talk about the use of curtains or shades to block direct sunlight while being indoors.