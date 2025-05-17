YouTuber held for spying for ISI; nine more arrested on espionage charges in two weeks across Punjab, Haryana

CHANDIGARH: A widening espionage net has led to 10 arrests across Haryana and Punjab in just over two weeks, with the latest being Hisar-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was held for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Sources said Jyoti Malhotra, who runs a YouTube channel called Travel with Jo, was arrested from the New Aggarwal Extension area in Hisar. She has 3.77 lakh subscribers on YouTube and 1.32 lakh followers on Instagram, and has also posted videos about her travel to Pakistan in March this year.

The Hisar Police registered an FIR and produced her before a local court, which sent her to a five-day police remand. She has been booked under Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act and Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Bijender Singh at the Civil Lines Police Station.

According to the FIR, Malhotra came into contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a staffer at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. She visited Pakistan twice in 2023, and Danish allegedly acted as her handler, introducing her to ISI operatives and maintaining regular contact via encrypted platforms.

“She revealed that during her visit to Pakistan in 2023, she met Ali Ehwan, who arranged her stay and travel. Ehwan introduced her to Pakistani security and intelligence officials, including Shakir and Rana Shahbaz,” the FIR stated.

Hisar Police spokesperson Vikas Kumar confirmed her arrest, saying officials are questioning her for further details. Danish was declared persona non grata by the Indian government and expelled on May 13.