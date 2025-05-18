17 MPs including chairman of JPC on 'One Nation One Poll' to receive Sansad Ratna Awards 2025

NEW DELHI: PP Chaudhary, Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha and Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on “One Nation, One Election,” is among 17 MPs selected for the Sansad Ratna Awards 2025. Among the awardees, two Parliamentary Standing Committees have also been recognised.
The Sansad Ratna Awards, instituted by the Prime Point Foundation (PPF), is given to honour MPs for their contributions to Parliament after they are chosen by a Jury Committee on the basis of their performances. This year’s jury was chaired by Hansraj Ahir, Chairman of the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC).
According to sources at PPF, Bhartruhari Mahtab, Supriya Sule (NCP-SP), N K Premachandran (RSP), and Shrirang Appa Barne will receive the awards for their "Outstanding and Consistent Contribution to Parliamentary Democracy" as top performers during the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha, continuing their commitment in the current tenure.
PP Chaudhary, who leads the JPC on One Nation, One Election, has been selected for the award for the third time. He represents Rajasthan.
Other MPs selected for the Sansad Ratna Award include Smita Wagh (BJP), Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena UBT), Naresh Ganpat Mhaske (Shiv Sena), Varsha Gaikwad (Congress), Medha Kulkarni (BJP), Praveen Patel (BJP), Ravi Kishan (BJP), Nishikant Dubey (BJP), Bidyut Baran Mahato (BJP), Madan Rathore (BJP), C N Annadurai (DMK), and Dilip Saikia (BJP). Two departmentally related Standing Committees – on Finance and on Agriculture – have also been chosen for their exceptional performance, based on the quality of reports they submitted to Parliament.
The Standing Committee on Finance is chaired by Bhartruhari Mahtab, while the Standing Committee on Agriculture is chaired by Charanjit Singh Channi of the Congress.
The awards will be presented to the selected lawmakers in the last week of July at a PPF event in Delhi. PPF is a non-profit organisation and it constituted the Sansad Ratna Awards in 2010 following a suggestion by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who inaugurated the first award ceremony in Chennai that year. Hansraj Ahir, now Chairman of the NCBC, was the first recipient of the Sansad Ratna Award.
As of 2024, a total of 125 Sansad Ratna Awards have been presented across 14 award ceremonies.