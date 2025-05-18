Ashoka University professor arrested over Operation Sindoor remarks; two FIRs filed

CHANDIGARH: Days after the Haryana State Commission for Women issued a show-cause notice to an associate professor of Ashoka University in Sonepat, Ali Khan Mahmudabad, for his remarks on Operation Sindoor, the Haryana Police has arrested him as two cases have been registered against him.

Sources said the police registered two cases based on complaints filed by Yogesh Jatheri, a BJP Youth Morcha leader and the sarpanch of Jatheri village, and Haryana women's commission chairperson Renu Bhatia. Later, the associate professor was arrested from Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Narender Kadyan, said Mahmudabad was arrested in Delhi in connection with comments made regarding Operation Sindoor. He stated that two FIRs have been registered against Mahmudabad at Rai police station.

He said, “The first FIR was filed based on a complaint by Yogesh Jatheri under sections 196, 197, 152 and 299 of BNS, and the second FIR was registered following a complaint from Haryana women's commission chairperson Renu Bhatia under sections 353, 79, 152, 169 (1) of BNS. He will be produced in court and the police will seek his remand for further investigation.”

Meanwhile, a statement issued by Ashoka University read, “We have been made aware that Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad has been taken into police custody earlier today. We are in the process of ascertaining details of the case. The university will cooperate with the police and local authorities in the investigation fully.”

Reacting to the arrest, Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi wrote on X, “Utterly condemnable. If true, Haryana police reportedly arrested him from Delhi, violating legal process. This targets an individual for his opinions; his post wasn’t anti-national or misogynistic. A mere complaint by a BJP worker made Haryana police take action.”