Ashoka University professor arrested over Operation Sindoor remarks; two FIRs filed

CHANDIGARH: Days after the Haryana State Commission for Women issued a show-cause notice to an associate professor of Ashoka University in Sonepat, Ali Khan Mahmudabad, for his remarks on Operation Sindoor, the Haryana Police has arrested him as two cases have been registered against him.
Sources said the police registered two cases based on complaints filed by Yogesh Jatheri, a BJP Youth Morcha leader and the sarpanch of Jatheri village, and Haryana women's commission chairperson Renu Bhatia. Later, the associate professor was arrested from Delhi.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Narender Kadyan, said Mahmudabad was arrested in Delhi in connection with comments made regarding Operation Sindoor. He stated that two FIRs have been registered against Mahmudabad at Rai police station.
He said, “The first FIR was filed based on a complaint by Yogesh Jatheri under sections 196, 197, 152 and 299 of BNS, and the second FIR was registered following a complaint from Haryana women's commission chairperson Renu Bhatia under sections 353, 79, 152, 169 (1) of BNS. He will be produced in court and the police will seek his remand for further investigation.”
Meanwhile, a statement issued by Ashoka University read, “We have been made aware that Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad has been taken into police custody earlier today. We are in the process of ascertaining details of the case. The university will cooperate with the police and local authorities in the investigation fully.”
Reacting to the arrest, Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi wrote on X, “Utterly condemnable. If true, Haryana police reportedly arrested him from Delhi, violating legal process. This targets an individual for his opinions; his post wasn’t anti-national or misogynistic. A mere complaint by a BJP worker made Haryana police take action.”
After taking suo motu cognisance of Mahmudabad’s social media posts following Operation Sindoor on May 7, the Haryana State Commission for Women issued a show-cause notice to him on May 12. The remarks were annexed in the notice and he was summoned to appear before the Commission.
In a statement to the media on May 14, Mahmudabad said, “The Haryana State Commission for Women issued summons to me on May 12, 2025, in relation to certain posts made by me on social media. My lawyers have submitted a detailed reply to these summons and represented me before the Commission today, May 14, 2025. The screenshots attached to the notice make it clear that my remarks have been completely misunderstood and that the Commission has no jurisdiction whatsoever in the matter.”
He added, “The Women’s Commission is a body that serves an important function; however, the summons issued to me fail to explain how my post violates any rights of, or laws protecting, women. Contrary to the allegations, my post appreciated the fact that the armed forces chose Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh for a press conference, highlighting that the dream of our Republic’s founders—of an India united in its diversity—remains very much alive.”
“This is a new form of censorship and harassment,” Mahmudabad said, referring to the actions of the Commission. “I have faith in the process of law and know that my fundamental, constitutional, and statutory rights will be protected,” he added.