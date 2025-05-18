Associate professor of Sonipat-based university arrested for remarks against Operation Sindoor

SONIPAT: An associate professor of a private university here has been arrested for his social media post on Operation Sindoor, police said on Sunday.

The action against the Ashoka University associate professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad was taken on a complaint by a BJP Yuva Morcha leader.

"Ali Khan Mahmudabad has been arrested from Delhi," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Rai, Ajeet Singh said over phone.

He has been arrested in connection with some comments connected with Operation Sindoor, he said.

The Haryana State Commission for Women had recently sent a notice to the associate professor over his Operation Sindoor remarks.

The May 12 notice mentioned that the panel has taken suo motu cognisance of the "public statements/remarks" made "on or about May 7" by Mahmudabad, the head of the political science department of the Ashoka University in Sonipat.

Indian armed forces hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7 under Operation Sindoor in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The associate professor had later said that the Commission has "misread" his comment.

"I am surprised that the Women's Commission, while overreaching its jurisdiction, has misread and misunderstood my posts to such an extent that they have inverted their meaning," Mahmudabad, had said on X.