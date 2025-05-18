Highest ever private procurement of wheat in Punjab this year at 10.79 LMT

CHANDIGARH: Private traders have bought 10.79 lakh metric tonnes of wheat this rabi season in Punjab, the highest ever purchase by the private sector, paying about Rs 200 more than the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers. The highest purchase by private players was from Sangrur, home district of chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

As per official data with the state food and supplies department, a total of 130.5 lakh tonnes of wheat have been procured across the state till May 15, the last day of procurement; government agencies purchased 119.2 lakh tonnes and the remaining 10.79 lakh tonnes were bought by private players.

2.43 lakh tonnes was purchased from Sangrur, home district of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, followed by 1.32 lakh tonnes from Faridkot, 1.01 lakh tonnes from Ludhiana (East), 70,704 tonnes from Patiala and 68,020 tonnes from Bathinda.

The rise in private purchases has been seen as a positive development as the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of wheat has risen from Rs 2,425 per quintal to Rs 2,640 per quintal in a few areas of Sangrur and Patiala.

An officer, on condition of anonymity, said private traders procured 7.5 LMT last year and it was 6.5 LMT in 2022-23.