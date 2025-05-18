Nation

Owner, toddler grandson among eight killed in massive fire at factory in Maharashtra's Solapur

Prima facie, a short in the circuit triggered the blaze at Central Textile Mills situated on the Akkalkot Road in Solapur MIDC, around 400 km from Mumbai.
Smoke billows after a fire broke out at a factory, at MIDC area in Solapur, Maharashtra, Sunday, May 18, 2025.
Smoke billows after a fire broke out at a factory, at MIDC area in Solapur, Maharashtra, Sunday, May 18, 2025.(Photo| PTI)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

MUMBAI: Eight persons, including three women and a child, were killed in a massive fire at a factory in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Sunday, officials said.

Prima facie, a short in the circuit triggered the blaze around 3:45 am at Central Textile Mills situated on the Akkalkot Road in Solapur MIDC, around 400 km from Mumbai.

The deceased individuals include the factory owner, identified as Haji Usman Hasanbhai Mansuri, three members of his family including his one-and-a-half-year old grandson, and four workers.

An official said the deceased individuals included three women.

Due to the intensity of the blaze, it took five to six hours for Fire Brigade personnel to control the raging flames.

Fire fighting operations are underway at the spot, he added.

Factory fire
Solapur

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com