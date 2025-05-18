Security Forces destroy Maoist dump, diffuse five IEDs in Jharkhand's Chaibasa

RANCHI: In yet another achievement by the security forces, a Maoist dump in the forests of Goilkera and Tonto in Chaibasa has been destroyed.

During the search operation, the security forces also recovered a huge cache of ammunitions, including five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), which were destroyed at the spot by the bomb disposal squad due to security reasons.

According to police, following a tip-off that the Maoists have been hiding their arms and ammunitions in the jungles of Goilkera and Tonto, a search operation was started in the morning on Sunday.