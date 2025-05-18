Security Forces destroy Maoist dump, diffuse five IEDs in Jharkhand's Chaibasa

RANCHI: In yet another achievement by the security forces, a Maoist dump in the forests of Goilkera and Tonto in Chaibasa has been destroyed.
During the search operation, the security forces also recovered a huge cache of ammunitions, including five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), which were destroyed at the spot by the bomb disposal squad due to security reasons.
According to police, following a tip-off that the Maoists have been hiding their arms and ammunitions in the jungles of Goilkera and Tonto, a search operation was started in the morning on Sunday.
“During further search operation, an old Maoist dump was demolished by the security forces in the forests near Rutagutu village under Tonto police station. In addition to that, five IEDs were also recovered and destroyed there only with the help of the bomb disposal squad from the security point of view,” said Chaibasa SP Ashutosh Shekhar.
The recovery includes, five IEDs, 2 detonators, 18 gelatine rods, 2 pressure cookers, 50 feet wire, 2 numbers of 12 volte battery along with live cartridges and articles of day-to-day use.
As of now, security forces have also destroyed several Maoist dumps besides destroying more than three dozen bunkers, along with the one used by top Maoist leader Misir Besra, having a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, during the search operation being conducted in Saranda forests of Chaibasa.
The size of these bunkers varied between of 25 x 35, 20 x 25 and 15 x 20 feet.
Meanwhile, the security forces continue to monitor the area and are on high alert for any further movement of senior Maoist leaders.
Notably, Maoists are now restricted only to Saranda jungles in Jharkhand as they have been whipped out from other pockets of the state.
According to an estimate, around 85 - 90 Maoists are supposed to be hiding in Saranda jungles, where they have planted thousands of IEDs, which has become a challenge for the security forces.
The state police have launched a joint operation in Kolhan and Saranda jungles of Chaibasa in November 2022.