Silica mining proposed inside eco-sensitive zone of Ramsar-recognised Kazhuveli bird sanctuary

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minerals Limited (TAMIN) has proposed a new silica sand mine within the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of the Kazhuveli Wetland Bird Sanctuary in Villupuram, one of the biodiversity-rich Ramsar wetland sites.

An application seeking clearance from the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) and the State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) was submitted in March this year and is currently under process.

In 2021, the State government declared 5,151 hectares of swamp/wetlands in Villupuram district as the Kazhuveli Wetland Birds Sanctuary.

The Kazhuveli wetland system is one of the largest waterfowl congregation sites in Tamil Nadu and is a well-known raptor roosting site for species such as the Eastern Imperial Eagle, Greater Spotted Eagle, Red-necked Falcon and several harriers. The Grey-tailed Tattler, a rare migratory wader, has been recorded only here and in Pulicat across the country.

The Kazhuveli sanctuary is connected with the Yedayanthittu estuary and Uppukali creek, an Important Bird Area (IBA) identified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the National Wetland Conservation and Management Programme.

Despite its ecological significance, Tamil Nadu Minerals Limited has sought to establish an opencast semi-mechanised silica sand mine only 480 metres from the sanctuary boundary, which falls within the ESZ, the designated area around protected sites that acts as a buffer.

Curiously, the Tamil Nadu State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) granted environmental clearance in 2023, and subsequently, the State government leased 3.73 hectares of land for a period of 10 years, according to documents available with The New Indian Express.

Ironically, around the same period, the Kazhuveli Bird Sanctuary received the coveted Ramsar recognition.

Environmentalist and bird expert M Yuvan told TNIE, “The environmental impact of open-pit silica mining is large amounts of silica dust turning into suspended particulate matter.

The mine is proposed within the ESZ of Kaliveli Bird Sanctuary, where tens of thousands of birds will be put at risk of silicosis and disorientation due to pollution.

Post-mining, large amounts of water will be used for washing silica sand, which will create stress on the existing aquifers and wetlands, deteriorating the habitat's quality, along with creating surface runoff which will both contaminate and choke the wetlands in and around the bird sanctuary.”

Official documents reveal that in the first five years, a total of 39,986 tonnes of silica sand will be mined. Officials from Tamil Nadu Minerals Limited claim that the mining activity is proposed to be carried out without any blasting or drilling. It is an opencast semi-mechanised mine and there will be negligible disturbance to the flora and fauna.

When contacted, a senior official from the Environment, Forests and Climate Change Department told TNIE, “The proposal was not yet appraised by the State Board for Wildlife (SBWL). We will critically evaluate the proposal when it comes before the SBWL and reject it if found adverse to the Kazhuveli Bird Sanctuary.” The SBWL recommendation is a prerequisite for obtaining clearance from the NBWL.

Timeline:

March 16, 2017: TAMIN files application for silica sand quarry lease.

June 12, 2021: Industries Department gives approval.

July 7, 2021: Directorate of Geology and Mines approves the mining plan of TAMIN.

December 6, 2021: Government declares Kazhuveli wetland as bird sanctuary. The proposed mine is under half a kilometre from the sanctuary boundary.

August 21, 2023: State Environment Impact Assessment Authority grants environmental clearance for silica sand mine.

March 25, 2024: State government grants lease to TAMIN for mining silica sand mineral over an extent of 3.73 ha of government poramboke land in Vadaagram village in Marakkanam for a period of 10 years under Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959. The lease period is valid up to March 2034.

March 19, 2025: TAMIN files application on Parivesh seeking clearance from National Board for Wildlife.

Quantum of silica sand proposed to be mined in first five years.

Year Recovery (Tonnes)

1 8,326

2 8,514

3 8,748

4 9,363

5 5,035

Total 39,986