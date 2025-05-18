The four days were like doomsday: Family of four who stayed back in Poonch amid Pakistani shelling

POONCH: “The four days of Pakistani shelling were like a doomsday for us,” said a middle-aged woman, Amrish Kour, a resident of Poonch town, whose family of four had stayed back and not fled away from the war-like situation like other residents.

Amrish, along with her sister, niece, and brother-in-law, stayed put in Poonch even as the town and border areas came under heavy artillery shelling by Pakistani troops.

“As the Pakistani shelling started on May 7 and shells began raining in Poonch, the residents of the town emptied as all of them fled to safer places for their safety to escape cross-border shelling,” Amirsh told this newspaper.

She said her brother living in Jammu and other relatives also called on them and urged them to leave the area as intense cross-border shelling was taking place.

“I am 50 and I have never seen such shelling in this place before. We too were scared but we decided against leaving the place as we felt no place was safe,” she said.

Amrish said as the shelling started, the family of four moved to the ground floor and during four days of intense shelling, “we remained confined to that floor only. We never went upstairs on any occasion during those four days. It was a hell-like situation with loud blasts with impact regularly. Except our family, there was one around. The markets and town were deserted and it was a war-like situation in real time with blasts of explosions, sirens and ambulance sirens,” she said.