Army’s tweet including Shaheen Missile catches attention, Pakistan MFA denies use 

NEW DELHI: A tweet by Army’s Western Command with a video containing the picture of Pakistan's Shaheen nuclear missile on Sunday night caught attention and went viral.

The video shared on the official account @westerncomd_IA showed Shaheen as an option among the missiles used against India. But the tweet was subsequently deleted and the sources confirmed that "it was a file footage, used for representational purposes" and people had forgot to put that point in message.

The video was put to highlight Operation Sindoor which India launched on May 7 to destroy the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). It was in response to the killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam on April 22.

“Enemy Missiles neutralised. #IndianArmy - impregnable wall of fire,” the Chandimandir based Western Command had put up in its post.

The video of the Western Command further showcased the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, the Smerch and Pinaka multi-launch rocket systems, among the others, as an option opted by the Indian Armed Forces.

While the post was deleted on Monday but by then the video went viral on ‘X’.

Shaheen is a series of Ballistic Missile of Pakistan which can be nuclear tipped.

The speculations also included that a Pakistani Shaheen nuclear-capable Shaheen ballistic missile fired on India was shot down by a S-400 air defence system

The Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affair came up with a response on Monday and rejected the speculation as “unfounded allegations”.