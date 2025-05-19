ASI steps in to promote masons, skilled workers

NEW DELHI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) may come up with a mechanism to facilitate and promote traditional masons and skilled workers — who are engaged in the restoration and conservation of heritage sites.
This would help in sustaining their livelihoods and preserving traditional masonry techniques. During the Central Advisory Board of Archaeology, the secretary of the ministry of culture Vivek Aggarwal proposed to support traditional artists and sculptors associated with heritage work as creative start-ups. He noted that such a move would not only promote traditional skills but ensure employment opportunities. One of the proposals is to market their skill and work.
According to ASI officials involved in the upkeep of historical buildings, many traditional craftsmen engaged by the agency remain out of work for several months each year due to various factors, including weather conditions and administrative delays.
Officials said that the survey is considering ways to help these artisans survive and continue practicing—and passing on—their professional skills.
“Intricate conservation work requires a lot of traditional workers. But they have no work during the rainy season, as all activity stops. There is also no activity while estimates and proposals are being prepared and approved.
As a result, there is effectively no work for them for 4 to 6 months each year. In these circumstances, many skilled traditional workers are leaving the field and turning to other occupations. Our concern is how we can keep them engaged and ensure they are properly paid,” said officials.
The ASI is responsible for the safeguarding and maintenance of 3,697 protected monuments across the country.
Revision of labour rates
Endorsing a proposal to promote and market the skills of artisans, officials emphasized that with proper planning, private individuals hired by the agency could be given more consistent work. They also stressed the need to revise existing labour rates to make engagement more meaningful and sustainable. “With the current standard rates, it is difficult for an artist or mason to make a living. So, it is important that we revise our rates to ensure their traditions continue,” said officials.