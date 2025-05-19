BKU Atal chief booked for announcing bounty to behead Rakesh Tikait

LUCKNOW: A man identified as Amit Chaudhary, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Atal), has been booked over a social media post in which he allegedly announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for anyone who would behead Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait.
The viral post sparked protests by Tikait's followers in Muzaffarnagar and Meerut. Cases were registered against Chaudhary at Civil Lines Police Stations in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, and Agra.
Muzaffarnagar Station House Officer Ashutosh Kumar Singh stated that in the viral video, the accused purportedly announced a Rs 5 lakh reward for the beheading of Tikait.
A case was also lodged against Chaudhary in the Jani police station area of Meerut, confirmed by Station In-charge Mahesh Kumar Rathore.
In a video released in Meerut on Sunday, Amit Chaudhary is shown stating that he would give Rs 5 lakh to anyone who beheads Rakesh Tikait.
Declaring Tikait a "traitor, terrorist and madman", Chaudhary accused him of making anti-national statements. “From his statements, it is clear that he is part of a sleeper cell. They work with a terrorist mentality and make statements against society or the government,” Chaudhary reportedly said in the video.
Following his remarks, several farmers staged protests at the Jani police station in Meerut on Sunday afternoon.
Chaudhary also criticised Tikait for allegedly insulting traders. “Rakesh Tikait is calling traders dishonest and speaking about dealing with them. I want to say that the country’s traders are its backbone. Their role in the GDP is significant. It is the trader who adds value to the farmer’s crop by purchasing it and bringing it to the market. For farmers, traders should be revered,” he said.
He further stated that Tikait operated with a terrorist sleeper cell mentality and that such individuals should be beheaded.
“Now, merely removing Rakesh Tikait’s turban will not suffice—his head must be severed. Given the kind of statements and mentality he is displaying, we must not stop at his turban; we must behead him. I will offer Rs 5 lakh to anyone who carries it out,” he declared.
Notably, on 2 May, Rakesh Tikait faced intense public outrage in Muzaffarnagar over his comments on the Pahalgam terror attack. During the protest, there was pushing and shoving, and someone struck his head with a flag, causing his turban to fall off. Right-wing organisations strongly protested against him.
The situation became so tense during the demonstration that police had to escort the farmer leader out of the area. However, Tikait managed to leave safely and was not injured.