BKU Atal chief booked for announcing bounty to behead Rakesh Tikait

LUCKNOW: A man identified as Amit Chaudhary, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Atal), has been booked over a social media post in which he allegedly announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for anyone who would behead Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait.

The viral post sparked protests by Tikait's followers in Muzaffarnagar and Meerut. Cases were registered against Chaudhary at Civil Lines Police Stations in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, and Agra.

Muzaffarnagar Station House Officer Ashutosh Kumar Singh stated that in the viral video, the accused purportedly announced a Rs 5 lakh reward for the beheading of Tikait.

A case was also lodged against Chaudhary in the Jani police station area of Meerut, confirmed by Station In-charge Mahesh Kumar Rathore.

In a video released in Meerut on Sunday, Amit Chaudhary is shown stating that he would give Rs 5 lakh to anyone who beheads Rakesh Tikait.