Centre opposes in Delhi HC Turkish firm Celebi's plea against revoking of security clearance

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday opposed in the Delhi High Court pleas of Turkish company Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and another firm against the decision of aviation watchdog BCAS revoking its security clearance.

Appearing before Justice Sachin Datta, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the decision was taken in the interest of national security in light of certain inputs that continuing the services of the petitioner companies would be hazardous in the present situation.

The security clearance of the firms was revoked by Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety (BCAS) days after Turkey-backed Pakistan and condemned India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country.

Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd were overseeing ground handling and cargo terminal functions, respectively.

"I am saying that it is a national security issue and the order (revoking clearance) reflects the same," Mehta said.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for the firm and argued the decision was taken due to "public perception", which could not have been a ground.

The security clearance, he said, was revoked without any opportunity of hearing or reason.

"It appears to me that is because of public perception because of the shareholding of the company of Turkish nationals," Rohatgi added.

The petitioners, he said, was operating for 17 years with 14,000 employees.

Justice Datta asked if the court could sit in appeal over such decisions and if serving a prior notice was mandatory under such conditions and posted the matter on May 21.