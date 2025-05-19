CISF to continue airport check-in bag screening till May 21: BCAS

NEW DELHI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will continue to monitor the check-in luggage of passengers (In-Line Hold Baggage Screening System) and cargo operations at 69 civil airports until May 21. The four-day extension has been given by the regulator, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

A top CISF official confirmed the development. To provide additional security to airports after the Pahalgam terror attack, the BCAS had issued a memo on May 9 extending the role of the CISF as the Aviation Security Group (ASG) on a temporary basis till May 18.

"The order we received just states that we need to carry out the additional operations entrusted to us until May 21. Further details are not mentioned," the official said.

Until May 8, these operations were carried out by airline staff or the firms managing the airports.

Nearly two lakh personnel of the CISF, which falls under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, have been deployed to guard 69 airports as part of its role as ASG.