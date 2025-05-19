Constitution does not support forced or fraudulent religious conversion: Allahabad HC

PRAYAGRAJ: Allahabad High Court has observed that though the Indian Constitution gives every citizen the right to freely follow and spread their religion, it does not support forced or fraudulent conversions.

Justice Vinod Diwaker made the observation while rejecting a plea to cancel an FIR against four people accused under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021.

According to the complaint, the accused tried to convert people to Christianity by offering money and free medical care.

The court refused to cancel the case, stating that the charges were serious and valid enough for police investigation.

In its judgment, the court observed, "India's constitutional framework guarantees the right to religious freedom under Article 25.

This Article confers upon every person the fundamental right to freely profess, practise and propagate religion, subject to public order, morality and health.

The use of the word 'freely' in Article 25 underscores the voluntary nature of religious belief and expression."

"However, the Constitution does not endorse forced or fraudulent conversions, nor does it shield coercive or deceptive practices under the guise of religious propagation," it added.