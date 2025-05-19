ED arrests ex UCO Bank CMD Goel on money laundering charges in bank loan fraud case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said it has arrested former UCO Bank CMD Subodh Kumar Goel on money laundering charges in an alleged bank loan fraud case of more than Rs 6,200 crore linked to a Kolkata-based company.

Goel was arrested from his residence here on May 16 in the case being probed against Concast Steel and Power Ltd (CSPL) and others.

He was produced before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kolkata on May 17 which sent him to ED custody till May 21, the federal probe agency said in a statement.

The ED had raided the premises of Goel and some others in April as part of this investigation.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR related to the sanction of credit facilities to CSPL and subsequent large-scale "diversion" and "siphoning" of loans amounting to Rs 6,210.72 crore (principle amount without interest).

The ED claimed that during the tenure of Goel as the CMD of UCO Bank, large credit facilities were "sanctioned" to CSPL which were subsequently "diverted" and "siphoned off" by the borrower group.

In turn, it alleged, Goel received "substantial illegal gratification" from CSPL.

"The illegal gratification was layered and channelled through various entities to give a facade of legitimacy."