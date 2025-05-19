Education in mother tongue must till Class 8: Education minister Pradhan

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday noted that it is important to take steps to impart education in students' mother tongues till Class VIII at least to make India the world's No. 1 economy

Pradhan was speaking at an event launching 13 primers in Indian languages developed by Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), special modules developed by NCERT as well as the Bharatiya Bhasha Summer Camp in New Delhi.

At the event, Pradhan lauded Jiya Kumari from Bihar for scoring 93 marks in Tamil language in 10th boards exam for which the results were released recently.

“It is an eye-opener for those who try to divide the country on the basis of language,” he said.

The Minister also called upon educationists for creating Artificial Intelligence (AI)-embedded textbooks.

“We don’t need incremental reforms but an exponential jump. Hence, it is important to integrate AI and Machine Learning techniques in Indian languages so that they serve as a force multiplier.”

Department of School Education and Literacy Secretary in the Education ministry, Sanjay Kumar, also stressed that it would be ideal if education is imparted in the mother tongue as language is woven with our identity.