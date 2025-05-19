Family of seven loses lone breadwinner to Pakistan shelling in Poonch

POONCH: The death of Chowhdary Mohammad Akram, 50, father of six, in Pakistani shelling in Poonch has left his family shattered beyond repair. In one deafening blast, the family’s man of strength and lone breadwinner was gone.

"We heard loud explosions during shelling on May 7. Me, my husband and our six children were in the house and we were all fear-stricken," Akram’s wife Farida Bi, a resident of Sukh Khata told TNIE.

After 'Operation Sindoor', launched by the Indian military to target terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, the Pakistan army resorted to continuous heavy shelling on border areas from Uri in north Kashmir to Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu in Jammu region, causing loss of lives and damage to property.

Farida Bi said that as explosions were going on, Akram went out to lock the main gate of the house.

“As Akram reached near the gate, a shell landed near our house and exploded with a big bang, she said.