Family of seven loses lone breadwinner to Pakistan shelling in Poonch

POONCH: The death of Chowhdary Mohammad Akram, 50, father of six, in Pakistani shelling in Poonch has left his family shattered beyond repair. In one deafening blast, the family’s man of strength and lone breadwinner was gone.
"We heard loud explosions during shelling on May 7. Me, my husband and our six children were in the house and we were all fear-stricken," Akram’s wife Farida Bi, a resident of Sukh Khata told TNIE.
After 'Operation Sindoor', launched by the Indian military to target terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, the Pakistan army resorted to continuous heavy shelling on border areas from Uri in north Kashmir to Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu in Jammu region, causing loss of lives and damage to property.
Farida Bi said that as explosions were going on, Akram went out to lock the main gate of the house.
“As Akram reached near the gate, a shell landed near our house and exploded with a big bang, she said.
Akram sustained multiple and critical splinter injuries. Her elder daughter, Afreen Firdous, was also hit by splinters.
Both father and daughter were shifted to the District Hospital, Poonch, by the locals, where doctors declared Akram brought dead, while his daughter was discharged after being administered treatment.
She had sustained injuries in her head, face and mouth.
Akram’s final rites were performed in his native village, and his neighbours and relatives attended his funeral prayers.
Akram was the sole earner of the family. He was a labourer, doing shuttering work. “We used to survive on his daily earnings. We were surviving from hand to mouth,” said Farida Bi.
She said the death of Akram has left the family shattered beyond repair. “I have small kids and they are searching for their father,” he said.
The engagement of Akram’s elder daughter had taken place 20 days back and the family was now planning for her marriage.
“Leave aside marriage planning, we now don’t have resources to make the two ends meet,” said Akram’s wife. “The killing of Akram has brought us to the road”.
Akram is survived by his widow, four daughters, two sons and two brothers, who have their own families.
“We all are in the labour force. We survive on a hand-to-mouth basis,” said Akram’s brother Mohammad Bashir.
He said Akram’s death is a big loss for the family, especially for his children as he was very keen to provide them good education.
“All his children are in different classes. His eldest daughter has completed class 12th and the younger kid is in class 2,” said Bashir.
He appealed to the government to provide jobs to the victim’s widow and also take care of the education of the deceased’s children.
“They can continue their education only If the government takes care of their studies. Otherwise, who will pay for their school fee and other expenses?” Bashir said.