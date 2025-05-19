Five killed in Maharashtra road accident after car falls onto dry riverbed

Five persons were killed after their speeding car fell onto a dry riverbed in Maharashtra on Monday morning.

The car was heading towards Devrukh town from Palghar disctrict, when the accident happened near Ratnagiri district.

The vehicle first hit the divider and fell into the dry river bed of the Jagbudi River, an official told PTI. As the river was dry, the vehicle crashed into boulders, killing some of the occupants on the spot.

Three women and two men were killed, while two persons were injured in the accident.

The official said the deceased were identified as Mitali Vivek More (43), Megha Paradkar (22), Saurabh Paradkar (22), Nihar More (19) and Shreyas Sawant (23).

A case is being registered at Khed police station, and further probe is underway, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)