Five years on, proposal to amend act on misleading ads still on hold: RTI

NEW DELHI: Five years ago, the Union Health Ministry proposed significant changes to amend the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act, 1954, which aimed to take stringent action against misleading advertisements, including those of Ayush medicines.

However, an RTI has revealed that the ministry seems to have kept it in cold storage, as there has been no movement after November 2022.

The amendments to the DMR (Objectionable Advertisement) Act, 1954, proposed widening the scope of the Act by introducing 24 more diseases and disorders, including drugs for treatment for enhancing sexual performance, and fairness of skin. The act applies to all drugs, including Ayurvedic, Siddha, Unani, and Homoeopathy medicines.

Replying to an RTI filed by activist, Dr KV Babu, the Union Health Ministry on May 15 said, “As per available records, no noting has been recorded after 09/11/2022 in File No A.11035/133/2014-DFQC.”

The Kerala-based ophthalmologist said, “The draft proposal was put on the public domain in February 2020 following criticism of Parliamentary Standing Committee in 2018. Instead of 54 diseases, the scope was widened to 78 diseases and disorders and the punishment was enhanced to two years and five years, instead of six months and one year.”

“The proposed amendment has been under suspended animation for more than five years, and there is no file movement after November 2022,” he said.