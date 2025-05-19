Hanuman Beniwal's remarks on Rajput kings stirs controversy; Karni Sena threatens strong retaliation

JAIPUR: Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has sparked a huge political storm with his controversial remarks on Rajasthan’s historical kings. His statement, made during a protest speech, has drawn sharp condemnation from both the BJP and Congress, and has triggered a fierce backlash from the Karni Sena, which has threatened a strong and organised retaliation.
Beniwal, who has been on a sit-in protest for the past 20 days demanding the cancellation of the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment exam and the dissolution of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), stirred controversy over the weekend by stating that “except for Maharana Pratap and Raja Surajmal, none of the rajasthan rulers fought the Mughals.” He further alleged that “most kings, rather than resisting, would march 70 kilometers ahead of the battlefield and offer their daughters to the Mughals.”
His comments were swiftly condemned by BJP state president Madan Rathore, who called Beniwal’s views “a product of a frustrated mindset.” Rathore advised him to study Rajasthan’s glorious history before making such statements.
“If he had read history, he would know about Rana Sanga, Rana Kumbha, Prithviraj Chauhan, Amar Singh Rathore, and Durgadas Rathore - legendary warriors who epitomise Rajasthan’s valour,” Rathore said. “But how would he know? He is always busy with petty politics. His words insult not just our history but the spirit of the nation.”
Congress leader and former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas also condemned Beniwal’s remarks. “Rajasthan is a land of bravery and sacrifice. Anyone commenting on its history should first study it carefully. From Maharana Pratap to Prithviraj Chauhan, Sawai Man Singh to Maharaja Surajmal - our soil has given birth to heroes who are revered even today.”
The sharpest response came from the Kshatriya Karni Sena. Its national president Dr. Raj Shekhawat called Beniwal’s comments “indecent and disrespectful” to Rajput ancestors and Kshatrani women. “Despite holding a constitutional post, Beniwal has crossed all limits of decency,” Shekhawat said. “He has insulted our history and our women with false narratives.”
Dr. Shekhawat, invoking slogans like “Jai Kshatra Dharma”, “Veer Bhogya Vasundhara”, and “Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah”, urged Karni Sena members across the country to prepare for a decisive response. He released a video and social media message vowing that the date, time, and location of their reply will be announced soon.
Meanwhile, Beniwal remains firm on his demands regarding the SI recruitment and the RPSC. After objections from Cabinet Minister Dr. Kirori Lal Meena, Beniwal has intensified his allegations, accusing the commission of widespread corruption and nepotism. He has warned of launching a massive statewide agitation if this tricky issue is not settled at the earliest.