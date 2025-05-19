Hanuman Beniwal's remarks on Rajput kings stirs controversy; Karni Sena threatens strong retaliation

JAIPUR: Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has sparked a huge political storm with his controversial remarks on Rajasthan’s historical kings. His statement, made during a protest speech, has drawn sharp condemnation from both the BJP and Congress, and has triggered a fierce backlash from the Karni Sena, which has threatened a strong and organised retaliation.

Beniwal, who has been on a sit-in protest for the past 20 days demanding the cancellation of the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment exam and the dissolution of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), stirred controversy over the weekend by stating that “except for Maharana Pratap and Raja Surajmal, none of the rajasthan rulers fought the Mughals.” He further alleged that “most kings, rather than resisting, would march 70 kilometers ahead of the battlefield and offer their daughters to the Mughals.”

His comments were swiftly condemned by BJP state president Madan Rathore, who called Beniwal’s views “a product of a frustrated mindset.” Rathore advised him to study Rajasthan’s glorious history before making such statements.

“If he had read history, he would know about Rana Sanga, Rana Kumbha, Prithviraj Chauhan, Amar Singh Rathore, and Durgadas Rathore - legendary warriors who epitomise Rajasthan’s valour,” Rathore said. “But how would he know? He is always busy with petty politics. His words insult not just our history but the spirit of the nation.”