India monitoring public health situation as Hong Kong, Singapore report surge in Covid-19 cases

NEW DELHI: India is monitoring domestic public health situation amid a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong and Singapore, official sources said Monday.

As Asian countries including China and Thailand reported a sharp rise in cases in the past few weeks, the Union Health Ministry held a review meeting to assess the current COVID-19 situation in India.

“The Union Health Ministry remains vigilant and proactive in monitoring the situation closely, ensuring that appropriate measures are in place to safeguard public health,” according to official sources.

“The meeting concluded that the current COVID-19 situation in India remains under control,” they added.

Sources added that as of May 19, the number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 257, a very low figure considering the country’s large population.

They added that almost all of these cases are mild and do not require hospitalisation.