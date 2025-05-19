Kaziranga sees over 35% rise in tourist footfall

GUWAHATI: Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam has recorded an increase of over 35% in visitor numbers.
According to the park’s director, Sonali Ghosh, 4,43,636 people visited the World Heritage Site between 1 October 2024 and 18 May 2025, compared to 3,28,305 visitors during the preceding year.
Of the 4,43,636 visitors, 18,463 were foreign tourists. Ghosh said this reflects Kaziranga’s status as a symbol of wildlife conservation and a top-choice destination.
The park’s lush landscapes, rejuvenated after the monsoon, and its tourist season (October to May) coincide with optimal wildlife viewing opportunities, attracting a large number of visitors.
“The surge in tourist numbers at Kaziranga is driven by a combination of new and diverse tourism activities, improved infrastructure and connectivity, high-profile visits, effective marketing, successful wildlife conservation, economic benefits, and the park’s intrinsic natural appeal,” Ghosh said.
Kaziranga has diversified its offerings with new attractions such as birdwatching, trekking, boat tourism, dolphin viewing, cycling tracks, and safaris in adjacent reserves. These activities have broadened the park’s appeal to nature lovers and adventure seekers, enriching the overall visitor experience.
Significant upgrades in infrastructure, including improved roads, eco-friendly accommodations, and enhanced visitor amenities, have made the park more accessible and comfortable for tourists.
“Under the able leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kaziranga has rightfully earned its place among global tourism destinations, with The New York Times recently ranking Assam and Kaziranga as one of the top must-see destinations. Furthermore, the Assam government has prioritised eco-friendly tourism in Kaziranga and announced incentives for EV safari vehicles in the recent budget,” Ghosh added.
She also highlighted that visits by prominent figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and over 60 Heads of Mission, along with India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar during the Advantage Assam 2.0 mega business summit in February 2025, have significantly boosted Kaziranga’s visibility.
Aggressive marketing campaigns, government-led initiatives, successful conservation efforts, and the park’s unique wildlife continue to drive visitor interest.
“The park’s success in conserving the iconic one-horned rhinoceros and other rare species continues to draw wildlife enthusiasts. The thriving populations of rhinos, tigers, elephants, and diverse birdlife are major attractions,” Ghosh noted.
She added that the surge in tourism has stimulated the local economy, creating jobs and supporting businesses in hospitality, transport, and handicrafts. Proactive efforts by park authorities have also promoted offbeat tourism activities in the buffer zones.
Spread over 1,300 sq km across four districts, Kaziranga, with its diverse ecosystems and breathtaking landscapes, remains a cornerstone of India’s wildlife heritage.