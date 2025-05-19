Kaziranga sees over 35% rise in tourist footfall

GUWAHATI: Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam has recorded an increase of over 35% in visitor numbers.

According to the park’s director, Sonali Ghosh, 4,43,636 people visited the World Heritage Site between 1 October 2024 and 18 May 2025, compared to 3,28,305 visitors during the preceding year.

Of the 4,43,636 visitors, 18,463 were foreign tourists. Ghosh said this reflects Kaziranga’s status as a symbol of wildlife conservation and a top-choice destination.

The park’s lush landscapes, rejuvenated after the monsoon, and its tourist season (October to May) coincide with optimal wildlife viewing opportunities, attracting a large number of visitors.

“The surge in tourist numbers at Kaziranga is driven by a combination of new and diverse tourism activities, improved infrastructure and connectivity, high-profile visits, effective marketing, successful wildlife conservation, economic benefits, and the park’s intrinsic natural appeal,” Ghosh said.