Madhya Pradesh special cabinet meeting to be held at Indore's Rajwada Palace; Minister Vijay Shah likely to skip

BHOPAL: As Madhya Pradesh is set to hold a special state cabinet meeting at the historic Rajwada Palace of Indore to mark the 300th birth anniversary celebrations of legendary Holkar dynasty queen Devi Ahilyabai Holkar – it remains to be seen whether cabinet minister Vijay Shah attends or stays away from Tuesday’s meeting.

Senior state Congress leader Bhupendra Gupta has demanded from the CM that Shah be kept away from the special state cabinet meeting dedicated to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar.

Just a few hours after the Supreme Court ordered a three IPS officers-strong SIT to probe the matter related to the matter related to Shah’s “sister of terrorists” remarks for Operation Sindoor’s female face Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, the 62-year-old cabinet minister stood away from the special play staged by artists from Nagpur on the life of the 18th century queen at the Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium in Indore on Monday evening.

It, however, remains to be seen whether he would join his cabinet colleagues during their visit to the Sarafa Chaupati night food lane in Indore’s heart on Monday night or not.