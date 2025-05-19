Madhya Pradesh special cabinet meeting to be held at Indore's Rajwada Palace; Minister Vijay Shah likely to skip

BHOPAL: As Madhya Pradesh is set to hold a special state cabinet meeting at the historic Rajwada Palace of Indore to mark the 300th birth anniversary celebrations of legendary Holkar dynasty queen Devi Ahilyabai Holkar – it remains to be seen whether cabinet minister Vijay Shah attends or stays away from Tuesday’s meeting.
Senior state Congress leader Bhupendra Gupta has demanded from the CM that Shah be kept away from the special state cabinet meeting dedicated to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar.
Just a few hours after the Supreme Court ordered a three IPS officers-strong SIT to probe the matter related to the matter related to Shah’s “sister of terrorists” remarks for Operation Sindoor’s female face Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, the 62-year-old cabinet minister stood away from the special play staged by artists from Nagpur on the life of the 18th century queen at the Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium in Indore on Monday evening.
It, however, remains to be seen whether he would join his cabinet colleagues during their visit to the Sarafa Chaupati night food lane in Indore’s heart on Monday night or not.
The Supreme Court has ordered stay on his arrest in the FIR lodged against him on MP High Court’s order on May 14 at Manpur police station in Indore district.
As per informed sources, he is likely to stay away from all the programs following Tuesday’s special state cabinet meeting in Indore.
Amid the speculations about whether Shah will attend the special state cabinet meeting in Indore on Tuesday or not, the state Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta took to ‘X’ (formerly twitter), requesting the CM Dr Mohan Yadav, to keep Shah away from the meeting.
“Mr CM, the legendary ruler Devi Ahilyabai Holkar worked endlessly for women. Kindly keep that minister who disrespected a woman officer of the Indian Army, away from Tuesday's special cabinet meeting, marking the 3ooth birth anniversary celebrations.”
“Devi Ahilyabai Holkar was not only a great pioneer and builder of Hindu temples and is renowned for her exceptional administrative skills, benevolent rule and contribution to social welfare. She is also known to have famously advocated for the rights of widows by supporting their remarriage. So, we hope the CM keeps the minister who has least respect for women (be it the wife of former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan or the female face of Armed Forces Operation Sindoor, Colonel Sofia Qureshi) away from the special cabinet meeting and related events,” Gupta said while talking to TNIE.