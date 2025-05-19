Nitish Katara murder: SC extends interim bail to Vikas Yadav for mother's surgery

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday extended by four weeks the interim bail of convict Vikas Yadav, serving a 25-year jail term in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case, to attend to his ailing mother.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan also directed him to file a document by May 27 to show his mother had undergone surgery.

Imposing conditions, the top court on April 24 directed the convict to remain confined to his house in Ghaziabad and communicate with the case's witnesses, including Katara's mother Neelam Katara.

The apex court granted him the relief on a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety of the like amount. Vikas is the son of Uttar Pradesh politician D P Yadav.

His cousin Vishal Yadav was also punished for the kidnapping and murder of business executive Katara.

The duo was against Katara's alleged affair with Bharti Yadav, Vikas' sister, for belonging to different castes.

Another co-convict Sukhdev Pehalwan was given a 20-year jail term without any remission benefit.

The Delhi High Court, while upholding the life imprisonment awarded to Vikas and Vishal Yadav by the trial court, had previously specified a 30-year sentence, without any remission, to both of them.

It awarded a 25-year jail term to Pehalwan.

The Delhi prisons administration last year rejected Yadav's remission request after his conduct was found to be unsatisfactory.