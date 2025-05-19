Recruits pose with rebel group’s flag: Assam Rifles says verifying authenticity of viral photo

GUWAHATI: A photograph doing rounds on social media, showing a group of young men in Assam Rifles uniform posing with the flag of a militant outfit has sparked a controversy in the state.

Twenty-one men are seen in the viral photograph holding a couple of flags, allegedly that of militant group Zomi Revolutionary Army.

As the photo went viral, Assam Rifles released a statement stating the force is verifying the authenticity of the picture.

"The authenticity of the photograph is being verified. Based on confirmation, suitable disciplinary action will be initiated against all the defaulters," the Assam Rifles posted on X.

“Assam Rifles remains committed to maintaining ethos of the force,” the post further read.

Earlier in the day, an X user posted the photograph, tagging the Assam Rifles, the Prime Minister’s Office, Union Home Minister Amit Shah among others.

“A National Parade or a Rebel Showcase? Assam Rifles Passing Out Parade, young recruits, symbols of discipline and national service were seen alongside a flag of the Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA), an armed rebel group based in Myanmar. Why was this flag allowed at a government-run military ceremony under the @HMOIndia?” the user wrote.

“This isn’t just symbolic confusion. It undermines national integrity and sends a troubling message. The people of India expect clarity, loyalty, and accountability from those who wear the uniform,” the post further read.