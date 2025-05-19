Single shell claims two lives, devastates two families in Poonch

POONCH: On May 7, Ranjit Singh, 48, was standing near a shop and talking to his immediate neighbour and namesake, Ranjit Singh, who was on the balcony of the house near the Syndicate area of Poonch.

Both of them were discussing the night-long shelling by Pakistani troops in the border areas, including Poonch after 'Operation Sindoor'.

Below the balcony, the shop was closed and its shutters were down, and inside the shop, Ranjit’s brother, Amrik Singh, was arranging things.

At around 7.45 am, a shell fired by Pakistani troops landed in the area, close to both of them and exploded with a big bang injuring the duo, one on the road and another on the balcony. The splinters of the artillery shell also pierced the shutter of the closed shop and hit Amrik, who was present inside.

Both Ranjit, who was on the road, and Amrik sustained critical injuries while Ranjit, who was on the balcony, sustained splinter injuries in right arm.

“The explosion caused fear and panic and nobody came out, and everybody was confined to their homes. Despite the blood oozing out from my arm, I and my 8-year-old nephew put both of them in a vehicle and rushed them to the nearby District Hospital, where both were declared brought dead,” said Amrik’s brother Ranjit.