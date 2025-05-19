Three villagers trampled by wild elephants in Madhya Pradesh; CM orders probe, announces Rs 25 lakh for each family

BHOPAL: Three villagers were reportedly trampled to death by two wild elephants in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

The deaths happened in Sanausi and Dhondha jungles of Godawal Forest area in Shahdol district, which serves as a corridor for elephants to travel from the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) towards the Sanjay-Dubri Tiger Reserve.

While directing a probe by the forest department into the entire incident, Madhya Pradesh CM Dr Mohan Yadav announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh each for families of the deceased.

The two wild elephants, which are part of a larger herd from BTR frequently moving in the area since 2020, trampled the three villagers to death in two adjoining jungles while the villagers were plucking Tendu leaves (a minor forest produce which are wrapped around tobacco to create bidis).