Three women hacked to death on suspicion of practicing witchcraft in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: Three women, including a 17-year-old girl, were hacked to death by sharp-edged weapons in separate incidents during the last six days in rural areas of Chhattisgarh over suspicion of practicing witchcraft (Tohni).

17-year old Minakshi Markam is the youngest so far to have been killed after being branded as 'Tohni' in the state.

All three women were brutally assaulted and killed. Besides Minakshi at Dhakuni village in Maoist-affected Kanker district, 75-year-old Sanmet Kashyap at Sanbahli village in Mahasamund and another elderly woman Hidma Podiyami at Katekalyan in Dantewada were murdered last week, by their neighbours.

A couple of months ago, President Droupadi Murmu during her visit to Chhattisgarh Assembly praised the state for enacting laws intended for social welfare and development including the protection for women as seen in the Witch-Hunting Prevention Act of 2005.

Chhattisgarh Tonhi Pratadna Nivaran Adhiniyam 2005, aimed against witch-hunting of women and to prevent the atrocities faced by them on the name of Tohni, is punishable with imprisonment upto 3 years with fine.