US announces new visa restrictions on Indian travel agencies allegedly facilitating illegal immigration

NEW DELHI: The United States has announced new visa restrictions targeting owners, executives, and senior officials of Indian travel agencies allegedly involved in facilitating illegal immigration to the country.

In a statement released on Monday, the US State Department said it is taking decisive steps to disrupt networks engaged in "human smuggling" and illegal immigration.

"Mission India's Consular Affairs and Diplomatic Security Service work every day across our Embassy and Consulates to actively identify and target those engaged in facilitating illegal immigration and human smuggling,” the statement said.

The visa sanctions are aimed specifically at individuals in the travel industry who are believed to have knowingly assisted clients in entering the US unlawfully. These measures form part of Washington’s broader strategy to crack down on international smuggling operations and hold accountable those who violate US immigration laws.