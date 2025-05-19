Water rises in Himachal's Pandoh dam; flash floods block Sansari-Thirot road in Lahaul-Spiti

SHIMLA: Authorities of Pandoh dam in Mandi district on Monday cautioned the general public and tourists not to venture to the banks of River Beas as spill gates could be opened anytime.

Water levels in the dam is rising due to rain in surrounding areas and melting glaciers, they said.

Himachal Pradesh saw isolated weather events at different areas in the state on Monday.

Thunderstorms in the morning led to falling of trees in Sundernagar area in the district, causing inconvenience to school children and office-goers. Dark clouds overcast the sky in Mandi and Shimla.

Thunderstorms also lashed Kangra, Palampur, Jot, Bhuntar, Kalpa, Mandi and Sundernagar, the local Met office said.

Flash floods in Udaipur sub-division of Lahaul and Spiti district have blocked the Sansari-Killar-Tindi-Thirot road.

The police have urged the public to avoid travelling on the road after its clearance was obstructed by rains.