Woman drugged and gang raped in Surat; BJP member arrested

AHMEDABAD: A chilling gang rape case has shocked Gujarat’s Surat city, with BJP Surat City ward general secretary Aditya Upadhyay at the centre of the storm. Upadhyay allegedly spiked a 23-year-old woman’s drink before driving her, half-conscious, to a hotel where his associate, Gaurav Singh, was already waiting. What followed was a brutal assault, as the duo took turns raping the victim.

Upon regaining consciousness, the survivor immediately contacted the police and lodged a formal complaint. Swift action followed: a case was filed, and both accused were arrested. As outrage mounted, the Bharatiya Janata Party scrambled to contain the fallout, suspending Upadhyay from his post without delay.

Speaking to the media, DCP of Surat Zone-5, Rakesh Barot, said, "A complaint was registered yesterday at Jahangir Pura police station in which a rape case was filed against two accused. Based on the complaint, we have now registered it as a gang rape case."