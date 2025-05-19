Would have expelled Vijay Shah for life had he been in my party: LJP(RV) chief Chirag Paswan

The Hajipur MP said that the entire nation felt ashamed of Shah's remarks on Operation Sindoor.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court has taken a strong exception of Shah’s statement. However, BJP is yet to take any disciplinary action against the party leader.

Chirag called on Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar at 1 Anne Marg residence to discuss development of the state ahead of assembly elections.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of inauguration of two-day ‘International Buyer Seller Meet’, Chirag said that there is no vacancy for chief minister’s post in Bihar as incumbent CM Nitish Kumar will lead the NDA even after the 2025 assembly elections.

Assembly elections in the state are slated to be held in October-November. Chirag made this remark while talking to media persons in Darbhanga after calling on chief minister earlier at his 1 Anne Marg residence in the state capital. He also shared a photo with Nitish on his social media account.

During the meeting, which last for about half an hour, the two leaders discussed about state’s development and NDA’s strategy for the upcoming assembly elections.

The meeting with JD(U) supremo two days after executive committee meeting of LJP(RV) assumed significance as assembly elections are due later this year.