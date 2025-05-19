Would have expelled Vijay Shah for life had he been in my party: LJP(RV) chief Chirag Paswan

PATNA: Assailing Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah for his remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan here on Monday said that had Shah been in his party, he would have expelled him for life.
In response to a media query, Chirag said that the entire nation is proud of the Indian Army for their successful implementation of Operation Sindoor after the terror attack on tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.
“Had such a person (Shah) been in my party, he would have been expelled for life for his such a demeaning remark against the Army officer,” he asserted. Chirag’s LJP(RV) is an ally of BJP led NDA both in the state and at the Centre.
Minister Shah stirred up a controversy after he called Colonel Sofiya, who briefed the media about the Operation Sindoor against the terrorists, as ‘sister of terrorists.’
The Hajipur MP said that the entire nation felt ashamed of Shah's remarks on Operation Sindoor.
On the other hand, the Supreme Court has taken a strong exception of Shah’s statement. However, BJP is yet to take any disciplinary action against the party leader.
Chirag called on Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar at 1 Anne Marg residence to discuss development of the state ahead of assembly elections.
Talking to media persons on the sidelines of inauguration of two-day ‘International Buyer Seller Meet’, Chirag said that there is no vacancy for chief minister’s post in Bihar as incumbent CM Nitish Kumar will lead the NDA even after the 2025 assembly elections.
Assembly elections in the state are slated to be held in October-November. Chirag made this remark while talking to media persons in Darbhanga after calling on chief minister earlier at his 1 Anne Marg residence in the state capital. He also shared a photo with Nitish on his social media account.
During the meeting, which last for about half an hour, the two leaders discussed about state’s development and NDA’s strategy for the upcoming assembly elections.
The meeting with JD(U) supremo two days after executive committee meeting of LJP(RV) assumed significance as assembly elections are due later this year.