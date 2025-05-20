Ashoka University professor sent to 14-day judicial custody over controversial Operation Sindoor post

CHANDIGARH: Ashoka University associate professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, arrested for his alleged remarks on Operation Sindoor, claimed that the Haryana Women’s Commission had no jurisdiction over the matter and accused authorities of “a new form of censorship and harassment.”

He was sent to fourteen days’ judicial custody by the district court in Sonepat on Monday, with the next hearing scheduled for May 27.

Mahmudabad was arrested on May 18 after two First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against him under stringent charges of “endangering India’s sovereignty, unity and integrity.” He was produced before the court by the Sonepat police following the end of a two-day police remand.

While the police sought an extension of seven more days in remand, the court denied the request and instead sent the professor to judicial custody.

Kapil Balyan, Mahmudabad’s advocate, said that he was presented by the police this afternoon before the court.

“The court has sent him to judicial custody till May 27. The police sought seven days’ more remand, but during the arguments, we opposed the extension of the police remand,” he said.